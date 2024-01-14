End of an era for Katoomba Faith Community, closing after 135 years

It was the end of an era recently when the Katoomba Faith Community closed its doors after struggling with dwindling numbers during COVID.
From the beginning the small, faithful, welcoming and supportive group, struggled with age-related problems, and sadly, over the years numbers decreased due to physical difficulties in getting to church, illness, death, as well as some moving away to be closer to family.
A spokesperson said the faith community ceased meeting during COVID and on November 5 2023 it officially closed.
The Parramatta Nepean Presbytery, after consultation with these remaining faith community members, made the decision to close Katoomba community.
The community said it had had a long history.
In 1888 the Katoomba Wesley Church was opened in Katoomba Street. It became the centre of a spreading Methodist circuit in the Blue Mountains.
By 1915, services were being held in Katoomba, Leura, Blackheath, Lawson, Hazelbrook, Woodford and Springwood. A year later the Mountains circuit was divided into the Katoomba and the Woodford/Lawson circuit.
By 1970, the Katoomba Methodist Circuit joined with the Congregational Churches to form the Joint Parish of the Blue Mountains. The parish now had two churches in Katoomba and churches in Lawson, Leura, Blackheath, Megalong Valley and Kanimbla Valley.
The Katoomba Congregational church was sold to Blue Mountains City Council and became part of the old Civic Centre and library complex. The pipe organ was moved across the street to the Methodist Church.
Seven years later the Uniting Church in Australia was formed, and the Katoomba Methodist Church became the Katoomba Uniting Church.
The Katoomba Uniting Church Congregation became a faith community in 2010 when the three linked congregations, Katoomba, Leura and Blackheath, separated.
From the beginning Katoomba struggled with aged related problems, a spokesperson said. There were only a few members of the Community left. The Leura Uniting Church keep in contact with them.
A service of closure was held in the Katoomba Church on Sunday November 5 followed by afternoon tea.
At this service there were the remaining members of the community plus a number of past members and a past minister, as well as members of the Leura Uniting Church and Junction 142.
The Leura Uniting Church has taken on responsibility for the Katoomba Uniting Church properties and operates Junction 142 on the site providing meals and services to needy people in the community.
