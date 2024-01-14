Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/Community/Your News

End of an era for Katoomba Faith Community, closing after 135 years

January 14 2024 - 5:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It was the end of an era recently when the Katoomba Faith Community closed its doors after struggling with dwindling numbers during COVID.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.