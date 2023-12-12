All of the 2023 Blue Mountains Local Business Awards winners Advertising Feature

All the winners of the 2023 Blue Mountains Local Business Awards at the presentation evening. Picture supplied

This year's Blue Mountains Local Business Awards was a glittering spectacular that provided a fitting finale to the annual event.

The winners exchanged exuberant hugs and cheers filled the room as they made their way to the stage on Wednesday, November 15.

Awards founder and Precedent Productions managing director Steve Loe said the evening was an exciting culmination to a successful awards program.

"The Local Business Awards recognise the vital role business people play in the lives of their communities," he said.

"The presentation evening not only sees the announcement of the category winners but is an opportunity to celebrate the achievements of all the finalists.

"We had a sell-out crowd that included our finalists, their families and staff, as well as our sponsors and local dignitaries, who helped to present awards to the winners."

There was plenty of excitement as the finalists in each category were announced, complete with images on the big screen, followed by huge cheers as the winners' names were read out and they took to the stage to claim their trophies.

"The winners' speeches are always heartfelt and emotional," Mr Loe said.

"This year was no exception.

"It's very emotional for everyone there to see their tears and smiles as well as hear the beautiful acceptance speeches."

As official media partner for the Blue Mountains Local Business Awards, the Blue Mountains Gazette's winners' feature, recognises all of the category winners from the presentation evening.

"Of course, the awards are only possible with the support of Major Partners Blue Mountains City Council and NOVA Employment and Support Partners, White Key Marketing and Cornerstone," Mr Loe said.

"Their involvement proves their commitment to their community and the businesses that thrive there."

Mr Loe also thanked Fairmont Resort Blue Mountains for the high quality food and service it provided.

"Thanks to them it was a five-star occasion," he said.

"I would also like to acknowledge the incredible entertainment and our fabulous MC Paul Hancock who kept the evening flowing smoothly."

During the prestigious presentation evening, awards were given out in 37 categories.

Hair Couture Lawson was crowned the top honour of the night winning 2023 Business of the Year and also received the award for Outstanding Hairdresser.



Jonte Dixon from Blue Mountains Painting won the Business Person of the Year and Jordan Hodges from New Age Markets was the recipient of the Youth Award.

Steve Loe said, "I would like to take this opportunity, on behalf of the Local Business Awards to congratulate all the winners on their achievements."



Here is a full list of the 2023 award winners:

Business of the Year



Hair Couture Lawson



Business Person of the Year



Jonte Dixon, Blue Mountains Painting

Youth Award

Jordan Hodges, New Age Markets

Accommodation



Werriberri

Antiques, Art, Crafts and Gifts



At Robyn's Nest

Automotive Services



Lower Mountain Smash Repairs

Bakery/Cake Business



Patisserie Schwarz

Beauty Services



Ebony Aesthetics

Butcher



Glenbrook Butchery

Cafe



Finn & Co Cafe

Early Childhood Centre



Cherry Blossom Early Learning Centre

Education Service



Fun Kids Faulconbridge

Fashion



Teddy Sinclair

Fast Food/Takeaway



Cattlefish

Fitness Services



Studio 2774

Florist



Flower Empire

Fresh Food



Andy's Fresh Seafood

Hairdresser



Hair Couture Lawson

Health Improvement Services



White Fox Massage & Wellness

Jewellery Store



Bestowed Jewellers

Martial Arts Business



Gracie Jiu-Jitsu Lawson

Most Inclusive Employer



The Leura Golf Club

New Business



Wentworth Park

Performing Arts



Dance On Pointe

Pet Care



Gorjess Grooming

Pharmacy



Hazelbrook Pharmacy

Plumbing Services



Doyles Plumbing Services

Professional Services



Amaroo Equine

Real Estate Agency



Theo Poulos Real Estate

Restaurant



Arrana

Service & Trade



Avery Solar & Electrical

Sole Operator



Lumiere Natural Therapies

Specialised Business



Foxen Tattoo Parlour

Specialised Retail Business



Blaxland Tiles & Bathrooms

Tourism Services



Megalong Creek Estate

Wedding Services



Blue Mountains Weddings

Blue Mountains City Council Sustainability Award



Blue Mountains Food Co-Op