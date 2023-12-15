Cancer Wellness Support triumphs in business awards

The 2023 Altitude Awards, which drew nominations and applications from across Australia, have culminated in a glamorous gala ball where winners were unveiled.
Two outstanding Blue Mountains businesses claimed prestigious awards at the ceremony.
Cancer Wellness Support emerged victorious in the business excellence category, recognised for its outstanding contributions across all aspects of its purpose-driven business. Widely praised for their impactful work supporting members and their families living with cancer, they stood out as a popular choice.
In addition to the regular award categories, as a surprise on the night, the Altitude Awards introducee eight Brave Rising Star Awards to acknowledge exceptional women making significant business progress. Charity Mirow from Fusion Boutique took out a Brave award for her work in the arts and events space.
Andrea Turner-Boys, the founder of Women With Altitude, said: "We eagerly anticipate this annual celebration where we highlight the achievements of business and leadership across NSW and the ACT. The 11th year of the Altitude Awards brought a record number of entries, showcasing the highest calibre of participants to date."
