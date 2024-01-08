Blue Mountains Gazette
'A spiritual experience': Kay's quest to swim in every Australian ocean pool

By Damien Madigan
Updated January 15 2024 - 2:03pm, first published 4:00pm
Swimming is in Kay Burton's DNA.

