'A spiritual experience': Kay's quest to swim in every Australian ocean pool

Some of the pools she has visited have had special meaning for Mrs Burton - like Shellharbour's Beverley Whitfield Pool which is named after the 1972 Munich Olympic gold medalist. Mrs Burton still has vivid memories of listening to Norman May's radio call of Whitfield's 200m breaststroke final after she had put her then young children to bed. The 18-year-old won in dramatic fashion after finding herself in last place at the final turn.