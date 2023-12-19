Penrith Anglican College is celebrating the success of their Year 12 students for 2023, following the release of their HSC results.
Principal Mrs Felicity Grima said the HSC results and ATARs achieved by their students continue the College's reputation for strong academic performance.
"This year we had 73 students completing the HSC, and two Year 11 students who completed one or more HSC subjects," Mrs Grima said.
"We particularly congratulate our 2023 Dux, Amelia Forti with an ATAR of 98.0."
There were 20 students who achieved a Band 6 or E4 result in at least one subject and 50 students (75 per cent) achieved at least one result at Band 5 or Band E3 or above, including three results which were notional Band 6s.
Mrs Grima said, "We acknowledge the academic achievements of students at our College, but we believe that education is not limited to academics alone.
"An education at Penrith Anglican College is also about nurturing and shaping the hearts and minds of our students so they can follow Christ and serve others.
"Our values of compassion, integrity, humility, courage, and perseverance form the building blocks of our college community and culture as we support our students to build strong character, meaningful relationships and look beyond themselves.
"We would like to thank the teachers and staff of the College whose hard work and encouragement have empowered our students to achieve their best.
"We would also like to acknowledge the parents and families of our students who have encouraged and supported their children and the College throughout the learning journey.
"Year 12, Class of 2023, we are immensely proud of you and all you have achieved. We wish you every success and happiness for the future."
Located at the foot of the Blue Mountains on 48 acres, Penrith Anglican College provides Christian education from Pre-Kindergarten to Year 12.
For more information or to enquire about enrolment go to penrith.nsw.edu.au or phone 4736 8100.
On behalf of the school community, Winmalee High School would like to congratulate Year 12, the graduating class of 2023, on their commitment and tenacity in completing the Higher School Certificate.
"This impressive cohort of students have contributed significantly to the positive culture of our school," principal Ms Voula Facas said.
"Their kindness and support of one another, their positive relationships with staff, and their willingness to be involved in many aspects of our school has been inspiring.
"The class of 2023 have left an indelible mark on our school and their vibrant presence will be missed."
Over the course of their HSC, students have produced amazing artworks, written beautiful essays, made outstanding wood technology projects, solved tricky equations, produced insightful research projects and performed brilliant pieces on stage.
The entire school community would like to express their best wishes to all students for their future endeavours - be they study, work, or adventure. Congratulations to all students on completing their HSC examinations, and on their results.
"We are delighted to celebrate the achievements of all our students and to acknowledge those students who made it onto the Distinguished Achievers list for 2023," Ms Facas said.
"You have achieved spectacular results of which you should be incredibly proud. Winmalee High wishes all our students the very best for their future.
"Each student's strengths, passion, individual interests, and kind and caring nature means that wherever life leads them next, they will contribute in meaningful ways to their community and to the world around them.
"We also extend our appreciation to all of our families for their support and commitment to public education."
Founded in 1985, Winmalee High School is a co-educational campus with around 832 students in Years 7 to 12.
The school offers a wide choice of electives for Years 9 and 10 and a full range of Year 11 and 12 courses.
Find out more at winmalee-h.schools.nsw.gov.au.
Life after school is likely to be a journey.- Derek McCormack, Raising Children Network
If you have a Year 12 student in your life, you'll know the past few weeks have been all about escaping with friends (perhaps interstate or any number of postcodes by the coast) and chillaxing, partying, or both.
Make no mistake, Schoolies comes in all shapes and sizes for 2023's graduates, but it remains a much-loved ritual. Now they're home, and Christmas is just around the corner. That still leaves a considerable block of time to fill, however, before they begin tertiary studies or whatever they may have planned for 2024 and beyond.
So, what does summer have in store? "Life after school is likely to be a journey," Raising Children Network director Derek McCormack said. "It's about adapting and taking advantage of opportunities that come as the individual changes and develops new skills and interests. When parents and carers are helping their teenagers explore options and plan for the future, it can help to take into consideration their child's interests and values.
"Ask questions to get them thinking about what really interests them, such as 'what are you passionate about?' and 'what types of things do you most enjoy doing?'. These can help guide them toward suitable options."
Their responses could be applied to any number of pursuits, such as:
A road trip. This could be with family (a great way to clock up hours for kids who are still on their L plates) or fellow graduates - who doesn't have nostalgia about those carefree days, hitting the open road without a care in the world?
Concerts, entertainment. Whether they love music or sports, the summer line-up never disappoints.
A casual job. There's so much to be gained here - decent pocket money, meeting new people and life skills they'll take with them forever.
Volunteering. While this could be with a local registered agency or sports club, it could be as simple as helping out a grandparent or elderly neighbour in their garden.
Life admin. Summer is the ideal time to start adulting, be it creating a resume or revamping their bedroom to reflect the next chapter better. Looming course offers may also determine other life admin that needs sorting.
There's no need to panic for Year 12 graduates with no idea what life will look like in 2024. And parents, take heed.
"Parents can help their children get ideas about what interests them by encouraging them to talk to family, friends and other role models about their jobs, careers and employment histories and visiting career expos," McCormack said. "Parents should keep in mind that it is OK if their child doesn't know what they want to do or decides on something then changes their mind. Remember it is common for people to change jobs and careers many times during their working lives."
Blaxland High School has continued its strong tradition of excellent student achievement across a wide range of subjects with 34 entries on the NESA Merit List.
Principal Ms Emma Le Marquand said, "As a comprehensive high school proudly serving our local community, we are delighted to have Merit List achievements from 23 individual students across a dozen subjects including the highest levels of maths and English.
"The diversity of skills of our students and teachers saw these results stretch across the creative and performing arts as well as the humanities, STEM and vocational courses.
"We are delighted to see our students with results which should make them proud and we send them our most heartfelt congratulations. We have a morning tea on Friday with HSC students and staff to celebrate their efforts and achievements."
Not only were the final marks and ATARs outstanding but the range of talent in the cohort has shone through. This includes nominations in the HSC Showcases for dance, drama, timber and multimedia, along with a NSWCHSSA Blue Award for sporting excellence and commitment.
"Many of our students have balanced academic achievement with sporting endeavours, extra-curricular performing arts, part-time jobs, and vocational education training and placement. We believe this sets them up for real-world success with their initiative, adaptability and resilience," deputy principal, Mrs Fiona Brown said.
Year 11 students also had an opportunity to complete their HSC in Mathematics Advanced with five students receiving Merit List honours, including one student who scored a near-perfect 98.
Special achievements:
Merit List: Mathematics Advanced, Mathematics Extension 1, Biology, Notational Band 6 Mathematics Extension 2
Merit List: English Extension 2, Music 1, Entertainment Industry
Merit List: Community and Family Studies, Mathematics Standard 2
Merit List: Industrial Technology, Mathematics Standard 2
Merit List: Earth and Environmental Science, Mathematics Standard 2
Merit List: Engineering Studies, Mathematics Advanced
Merit List : Drama, Music 1