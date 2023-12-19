What's Next for Year 12 Graduates in 2023? Find Out Here! Advertising Feature

For Year 12 graduates, right now are the halcyon days they'll remember forever. Picture Shutterstock

Life after school is likely to be a journey. - Derek McCormack, Raising Children Network

If you have a Year 12 student in your life, you'll know the past few weeks have been all about escaping with friends (perhaps interstate or any number of postcodes by the coast) and chillaxing, partying, or both.

Make no mistake, Schoolies comes in all shapes and sizes for 2023's graduates, but it remains a much-loved ritual. Now they're home, and Christmas is just around the corner. That still leaves a considerable block of time to fill, however, before they begin tertiary studies or whatever they may have planned for 2024 and beyond.

So, what does summer have in store? "Life after school is likely to be a journey," Raising Children Network director Derek McCormack said. "It's about adapting and taking advantage of opportunities that come as the individual changes and develops new skills and interests. When parents and carers are helping their teenagers explore options and plan for the future, it can help to take into consideration their child's interests and values.

"Ask questions to get them thinking about what really interests them, such as 'what are you passionate about?' and 'what types of things do you most enjoy doing?'. These can help guide them toward suitable options."

Their responses could be applied to any number of pursuits, such as:

A road trip. This could be with family (a great way to clock up hours for kids who are still on their L plates) or fellow graduates - who doesn't have nostalgia about those carefree days, hitting the open road without a care in the world?

Concerts, entertainment. Whether they love music or sports, the summer line-up never disappoints.

A casual job. There's so much to be gained here - decent pocket money, meeting new people and life skills they'll take with them forever.

Volunteering. While this could be with a local registered agency or sports club, it could be as simple as helping out a grandparent or elderly neighbour in their garden.

Life admin. Summer is the ideal time to start adulting, be it creating a resume or revamping their bedroom to reflect the next chapter better. Looming course offers may also determine other life admin that needs sorting.

There's no need to panic for Year 12 graduates with no idea what life will look like in 2024. And parents, take heed.