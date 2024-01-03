Blue Mountains Gazette
Disaster resilience resource for kids takes off in Mountains

Updated January 22 2024 - 3:18pm, first published January 3 2024 - 1:30pm
More than 30 Blue Mountains educators and support givers have been trained in the use of Birdie's Tree Project, an award-winning series of resources designed to help young children prepare for, and cope with disasters and other disruptive events.

