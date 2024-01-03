Disaster resilience resource for kids takes off in Mountains

More than 30 Blue Mountains educators and support givers have been trained in the use of Birdie's Tree Project, an award-winning series of resources designed to help young children prepare for, and cope with disasters and other disruptive events.
The Birdie's Tree Project resources have been supplied to Blue Mountains primary schools, early childhood centres and Blue Mountains libraries courtesy of Blue Mountains City Council.
Dr Andrea Baldwin from Queensland Centre for Perinatal and Infant Mental Health travelled to the Blue Mountains to facilitate the training for the group which consisted of local primary school teachers, early childhood educators, and child and family workers.
The group examined the impact of disasters and emergencies on children, and how to provide age-appropriate support to help them recover from trauma.
Birdie's Tree Project resources include storybooks, online games, animations, an activity book and videos, designed to help children understand disasters and process the impact they have on their lives.
Hand puppets Birdie and Mr Frog support children and families experiencing these disasters through their own stories of preparing, experiencing, and recovering from such events.
Across the Blue Mountains, nine primary schools and 20 Early Childhood Education and Care Services participated in the Birdie's Tree project.
In total, 40 resource kits and 750 activity bags for children have so far been distributed across the Blue Mountains.
Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill said Birdie's Tree is an invaluable resource for local children.
"Disasters such as floods, fires and storms are part of our reality in a time of climate change," he said. "It's important we respond not only to the physical impact, but the emotional impact of these events, and support building resilience in the face of future events.
"Initiatives such as the wonderful Birdie's Tree Project are particularly significant for our educators and caregivers who support our children and play a vital role in our proposed multi-agency and whole-of-community disaster preparedness strategy."
Participants said they were extremely happy with the program, with one noting it reflected concerns students had verbalised about dealing with their emotions from recent bushfires and the pandemic.
Any schools interested in further information about the Blue Mountains Birdie's Tree project boxes and training can contact Patricia Darvall pdarvall@bmcc.nsw.gov.au or Early Childhood Education and Care services can contact Julianne Abood jabood@bmcc.nsw.gov.au
Further information about Birdie's Tree Project and free online resources go to www.childrens.health.qld.gov.au/our-work/birdies-tree-natural-disaster-recovery
