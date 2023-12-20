AusBike graduates sing program's praises

"She was still lacking confidence and using training wheels at age eight, so after seeing the AusBike course on Facebook, we decided to enroll her," she said. "Her training wheels were removed at the beginning of the week 1 lesson at Lawson Oval. Each week she gained confidence. By the end of the eight week course, she has learned to ride independently and is very much looking forward to the next AusBike course in 2024."

