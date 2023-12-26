Police and firefighters join forces in festive fundraiser for Gotcha4Life

Springwood Railway Station's commuter car park came alive with a festive-themed fundraiser at the end of 2023.
NSW Police staff and Fire and Rescue NSW firefighters from Springwood took part in a team sled challenge where groups of four people pushed a trolley in five-minute relays.
The two emergency services entered nine teams in the fundraiser with Springwood Fire Station setting an impressive time of 4.40minutes. Detectives from Springwood Police Station set the best time for the police with 4.28minutes.
The festive event on December 21 was part of a fundraiser for Gotcha4Life organised by Nathan Brown, who will attempt to push a sled 50km around the Nepean River in under 24 hours on February 17.
He thanked "the legends" from both services for "taking the time out of their day to help raise awareness and donations" for the charity.
Gotcha4Life is a not-for-profit foundation dedicated to building a mentally fit future. It develops and deliver preventative mental fitness campaigns, workshops, programs and resources in schools, sports clubs, workplaces and communities.
