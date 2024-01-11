Blue Mountains Gazette
Lyttleton in Lawson says farewell

By Jennie Curtin
Updated January 15 2024 - 1:39pm, first published January 11 2024 - 12:30pm
Haylea Bridle, Jacinta Carmichael-Parissi and Brittany Bowller at Lyttleton store in Lawson. Picture by Jennie Curtin
After eight years selling home-grown fruit and veges and a range of organic products, Lyttleton Stores will close its doors at the end of this month.

