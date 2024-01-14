Cyclists shine on national stage at Ballarat

Blue Mountains cyclists Hannah Gianatti and Cameron Winfield have made their mark at the Federation University National Road Cycling Championships.
Gianatti, 16, placed third in the women's under 19 road race and won the Queen of the Mountains national jersey.
Winfield, 18, competed in the club team trial, winning first place and claiming the national jersey.
The championships were held at Ballarat from January 3-7.
Winmalee High School student Gianatti said the results "were truly beyond my expectations".
"I was hoping to get a podium spot but I was unsure because I hadn't raced everyone in the field before," she said.
The 81km race finished with a one-on-one sprint for second and third spot, with Hannah coming away with third. She had collected the most Queen of the Mountains points, securing that title.
At 18, Springwood resident Winfield was one of the younger competitors in the U23 road race.
He won a gold medal in the open men's team time trial with his Penrith Cycling Club teammates Peter Milostic, Lindon Milostic and Tom Leaper.
The cyclists are coached by David Winfield of Bikefit Sport Science and supported by Villaggio Emporium in Glenbrook.
