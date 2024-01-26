Clooney's underdog drama rows against the tide of box office trends

Joe Rantz (Callum Turner, from a couple of the Fantastic Beasts movies) is an impoverished engineering student at the University of Washington, struggling to meet his tuition costs during the Great Depression. An unusual opportunity arises when a call goes out to try out for the university rowing team, with the promise of a job. With no rowing experience but nothing to lose, Joe is among the many hopefuls who sign up, and no surprise, he's among the few to get through.

