When Bobbie met Darren: how a wombat baby stole a security guard's heart

Saffron Howden
By Saffron Howden
Updated January 15 2024 - 9:19am, first published January 11 2024 - 5:33pm
Darren Powell was doing a routine patrol of the perimeter fence at Warragamba Dam in the middle of the night when a four-legged, bald ball of cuteness stumbled out of the gutter screaming.

