Bunya 100 and other cracks in the looking glass by Blue Mountains poet Rob Ferguson is published by Halstead Press, a name well known to old time Blackheath residents as the name of the house built in 1892 by George Robertson of bookseller fame.
Ferguson started his married life in Katoomba where his father was born and where his grandfather, also a local poet, wrote the famous World War I recruiting Cooee March music.
Bunya 100 contains over a hundred of Ferguson's poems described by Oxford University's Henry Kronsten as "compassionate commentaries of life today filled with contemplative wonder at the world's beauties, challenges, charms and eccentricities".
Dick Smith AC, a frequent visitor and lover of the Mountains, said "these poems see right through to the spirit of the country".
Ferguson said he gets much of his inspiration from his mountain surroundings and this is evident when we see the brilliant gang-gang cockatoos on the cover of this beautiful book. Bunya 100 is now available from a number of Mountains bookshops.
