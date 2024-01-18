Katoomba composer in running for AACTA award for film set in Western Sydney

"The neo-noir look was a huge inspiration for my score," said Hay. "I felt like it hearkened [back] to the original Blade Runner and I wanted the score to reflect this a little. I used a lot of synthesisers and blended this with multi tracking my cello. I went for a really low score, low meaning low in pitch, lots of deep dark and dirty sounds to represent the edginess of an urban Chinatown portrayed in the film. This is the sort of Sydney I grew up, the constant weekend jaunts to Chinatown from Concord was a staple family activity for me."