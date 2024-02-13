Progress on Blackheath town centre upgrade

A once dreary concrete path between the railway line and the highway at Blackheath has been given the beauty treatment.
Pavers and swathes of lawn have been laid, a range of shrubs planted and a dry stone rock wall built around the statue of surveyor William Romaine Govett.
The final piece in the upgrade will be a new sculpture set in front of the ugly, disused railway building that sits between the Rotary clock/notice board and the 1925 bus shelter.
Council has commissioned artist Joel Mitchell, whose sculpture, Reveal: A Celebration of Blue Mountains Orchids, will sit on a concrete plinth.
New footpaths have been laid along parts of Wentworth Street and Gardiner Crescent, the neighbourhood centre has new and improved disabled parking and the once potholed and disorganised Sutton Lane carpark behind the fire station has been completely resurfaced and re-marked.
The stretch of Station Street from the station to the level-crossing has also been curbed to create more formal car parking.
The outstanding issue in the town is an improvement to the intersection of Govetts Leap Road and Wentworth Street but council voted at last month's meeting to accept a tender for nearly $1.5 million.
Work will include three new pedestrian crossings (one across Govetts Leap Road, two across Wentworth Street) and development of the old post office corner (outside Ravir) into a town meeting place.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.