Sean is ready to Beat the Burn to help Westmead Children's Hospital

As a firefighter, Sean Powell knows first-hand the importance of delivering the best medical care to burns victims.
So when he cycles 350km over four days this March to raise funds for the burns unit at Westmead Children's Hospital his motivation levels will be high.
The Beat the Burn fundraising campaign aims to raise $200,000 this year with Mr Powell setting an individual target of $1000.
"I like the idea of the community getting together to help out kids when they really need it," he said.
With experience in downhill mountain bike riding as well as road racing when he was younger, the 37-year-old is certainly no cycling novice, but the fundraiser will still be a physical challenge. He will cycle a different route from Jindabyne each day as part of the fundraiser.
Stationed in Springwood, the senior firefighter has been spreading the word about his campaign among businesses and shoppers in Macquarie Road, armed with a firefighter's helmet with a QR code that links to his fundraising page.
Blue Mountains MP Trish Doyle has thrown her support behind Mr Powell's campaign, donating money and promoting his fundraising page.
Treating a burns victim at the scene of a crash crash when he was stationed at Ropes Crossing is one of Mr Powell's more vivid experiences as a firefighter. While the man survived, he suffered burns to 75 per cent of his body.
"That's why we want to help the burns unit as much as possible because on the frontline you see the results of the incident. If they don't get that really good treatment, the outcomes aren't nearly as good."
To donate to Sean's fundraising campaign, visit the Beat the Burns website.
