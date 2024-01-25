Husband and wife from Springwood receive Australia Day honours

They've been married for 45 years and have shared careers in education, but now Vic and Liz O'Callaghan have one more thing in common.
The Springwood residents were both awarded Medals of the Order of Australia (OAM) in the 2024 Australia Day Honours.
Mr O'Callaghan received his honour for service to restorative practices while Mrs O'Callaghan was recognised for service to education.
Speaking to the Gazette, Mr O'Callaghan said they "were still suffering from shock, I think" from the joint honour.
"You keep your head down, you keep working doing things and you don't think people notice it," he said.
The couple learned about restorative practices from another Springwood resident, Terry O'Connell, who pioneered the program in the policing environment. It was so successful, schools adopted the initiative.
Restorative practices take the emphasis away from blame and punishment when dealing with children's behaviour, instead focusing on relationships and personal accountability in a fair process.
A former teacher, Mr O'Callaghan has been the co-executive director of Restorative Practices Australia since 2003 and the couple has played a key role in training teachers, students and parents in the program and rolling it out in primary schools and high schools.
Mrs O'Callaghan said it values building relationships and a strong culture "where listening and respect are the order of the day".
The same principles underpin another of the couple's passions, Listening Circles, which provide a safe forum for people impacted by sexual abuse in the Catholic Church. Their work in this field has been so successful it has been adopted by churches in the United States.
These commitments are an extension of Mrs O'Callaghan's career in education. She was the principal at St Mary Mackillop Catholic Primary School in South Penrith from 1995-2007 and the assistant principal at St Thomas Aquinas School in Springwood from 1992-1995. She was also an assistant principal and teacher in Baulkham Hills.
Her education roles have included being a lecturer at the Catholic Teachers College in North Sydney and a creative arts advisor for the Parramatta Diocese.
"It's really been a privilege. I've always enjoyed it... I've worked with wonderful people," she said of her education career.
But she is quick to share her successes with others.
"The teams that I've worked with have been wonderful so any success we might have enjoyed has been the result of working together."
The O'Callaghans also started the Springwood East Timor Support Group (they are getting ready for its 25th trivia night this year) and have been involved in the Jesuit Refugee Support Group in Western Sydney.
The generosity of other people has made their work possible, they said
"We've been very blessed to be in circumstances where people have been generous, willing, able, and wise," said Mrs O'Callaghan.
Their support of each other, and complementary personalities, has been integral as well.
"It's like two hands coming together and you make something beautiful," said Mr O'Callaghan. "That's something we understand very well."
