Six-storey fears: Council fights planning changes proposed by NSW Government

Blue Mountains City Council is fighting proposed planning changes that it says would see "radical increases" to building heights and densities across the city.
The state government is planning to introduce changes to low and medium density residential zones that could allow building heights up to 21 metres (six storeys) in all town centres across the Blue Mountains.
"This housing reform package will override all local planning controls that we've put in place over the last 20 years to protect the Blue Mountains, which in turn protects our residents and our region's unique biodiversity," said Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill.
However, a spokesperson for the Department of Planning, Housing and Infrastructure said "proposed developments must still meet all relevant local planning controls".
The mayor described the proposed changes as a "Sydney-centric approach ignores the significant bushfire risk in the Blue Mountains, proposing increases in housing density within bushfire prone areas, contrary to the policy position of the NSW Rural Fire Service". "This not only puts more people in harm's way, but completely ignores the increased risk of evacuating a larger population during a bushfire emergency."
He has held out some hope the Blue Mountains might gain exemptions from the changes after having a "very productive" meeting with the NSW Planning Minister, Paul Scully, in July 2023.
"We know from that meeting that the minister is sympathetic to concerns in the Blue Mountains," he said.
Blue Mountains MP Trish Doyle said she shares council's concerns about the proposed planning changes and has requested an urgent follow-up meeting with the minister.
"The minister made a day-long trip to the Blue Mountains last year - not long after he was appointed to that portfolio in the new government. I know that Minister Scully respects consultation and he took time to hear from residents, the Blue Mountains Conservation Society and our local Council about a range of planning and development issues," she said.
The state government released an outline of the new planning controls before Christmas and has provided a February deadline for comment.
Council's concerns about the latest proposed planning changes include:
The Gazette contact Paul Scully's office for comment and received a response from the Department of Planning, Housing and Infrastructure.
The department's full statement reads:
"Fewer than half of councils in NSW allow for low and mid-rise residential buildings in areas zoned for such homes. These changes are part of the NSW Labor Government's goal to see density done well.
"In the past some housing types have been permitted in residential zones but over time council planning permission for the same types of homes in the same zoning has been removed.
"The government is re-setting those planning rules to make sure that land zoned for greater density delivers that density. Density done well means townhouses, apartments and terraces in 'well-located areas' clustered near shops, high streets and parks.
"Diversity of housing allows people to stay within their communities and neighbourhoods through different stages of their life. Housing choice means more options for everyone - renters, families, empty nesters.
"It is important to note that proposed developments must still meet all relevant local planning controls in local environment plans and development control plans relating to flood planning and developing on land that's bushfire prone.
"These reforms and our commitment to review and streamline the planning system are a key part of confronting the housing crisis in NSW - which is a shared responsibility.
"Council is invited to provide its feedback on the published Explanation of Intended Effect: Changes to create low- and mid-rise housing (PDF, 8 MB) which is on exhibition until Friday, 23 February 2024.
"The department will publish a response to submissions once the exhibition has closed. The reforms are expected to take effect in 2024."
