Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Six-storey fears: Council fights planning changes proposed by NSW Government

DM
By Damien Madigan
Updated January 26 2024 - 11:15am, first published January 25 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Blue Mountains City Council is fighting proposed planning changes that it says would see "radical increases" to building heights and densities across the city.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DM

Damien Madigan

Editor

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.