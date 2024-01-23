Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/Recommended/Special Publications

Australia Day in the Mountains and NSW's Australian of the Year winners

By Ruth Lewis
January 24 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
One of the special treats for children at Australia Day in Glenbrook is the appearance of staff and engine from Glenbrook 301 Fire Rescue station. Officer Wendy Hemmons instructs six-year-old Ryan Orr on the engine's operation in 2023. Picture supplied
One of the special treats for children at Australia Day in Glenbrook is the appearance of staff and engine from Glenbrook 301 Fire Rescue station. Officer Wendy Hemmons instructs six-year-old Ryan Orr on the engine's operation in 2023. Picture supplied

Join the Lower Blue Mountains Rotarians for another happy Australia Day celebration in Glenbrook Park on January 26.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.