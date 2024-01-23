Australia Day in the Mountains and NSW's Australian of the Year winners

Join the Lower Blue Mountains Rotarians for another happy Australia Day celebration in Glenbrook Park on January 26.
Australia Day in Glenbrook has become a fixture on the local calendar for the past thirty years. The format may have changed, but the spirit is still evident.
Glenbrook's Australian Gnome Convention has been in locals' memories for many years. However, this became too demanding for Rotarians and volunteers of 60 to 80 years of age - especially in the glaring mid-summer sun.
There is a free family barbecue from 8 am to 12 noon. You will need to bring your own picnic supplies, along with chairs, blankets and any other necessary items.
The real spirit of Australian colonial music will live on through the wonderful entertainment of our Little Black Ducks musical group. Their enthusiasm impresses everyone, encouraging families to join in and sing along.
Another highlight for children will be the presence of two appliances from Glenbrook Station of the NSW Fire Brigade. Staff from the Station will be present to ensure kids have plenty of 'play time' on the appliances.
Lower Blue Mountains Flag Custodian Roger Winterburn advises that the traditional flag-raising ceremony will be conducted at 10 am this year with a special feature.
Roger advises that children from throughout the Lower Mountains will be invited to take part in the flag 'parade' and raise the three flags holding pride of place - Australian, Indigenous and Rotary.
Those involved will receive an Australia Day cap as a special souvenir of the day.
