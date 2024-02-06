Labor picks new face in Ward 3 for 2024 council elections

Ward 3 voters look set to have a new face on council this year following Labor Party pre-selection for the September local government elections.
Long-standing councillor Mick Fell has stepped back to the number two spot on the party's ticket with Winmalee resident, Darren Rodrigo, securing the top spot. With the Labor Party easily topping the vote in Ward 3, the 45-year-old is all but assured to be elected.
The former political staffer said his top priorities would be fighting overdevelopment, supporting the Rural Fire Service and improving infrastructure.
"Development in the Blue Mountains must be sensible and carefully managed, with proper thought put into traffic management and managing the risk to residents during bushfire emergencies," he said.
"The village character of the Blue Mountains is also a major tourism drawcard and critical to our economy and local jobs. We must protect it."
A long-term member of Katoomba-Leura Rural Fire Brigade, Mr Rodrigo said he will do everything he can to support the RFS.
"The Blue Mountains is the most bushfire-prone region in NSW. With worsening climate change, the Mountains will experience major bushfire events into the future," he said.
"That's why it's critical we support our local Blue Mountains RFS Brigades, who'll be on the front lines protecting our communities when the next bushfire comes."
And he said with storms and major weather events "battering our local infrastructure and roads" he would also focus on improving these across Winmalee, Springwood and Valley Heights.
Mr Rodrigo grew up in the Mountains, attending Leura Public School and Blue Mountains Grammar School. He has worked in state and federal politics and currently is a communications consultant for trade unions and NGOs (non-government organisations).
Mr Rodrigo paid tribute to Mick Fell who he said has "been an amazing local voice for Winmalee, Springwood and Valley Heights, and I thank him for his incredible service to our community".
Blue Mountains mayor, Mark Greenhill, also paid tribute to Cr Fell, saying the "work he did for the Blue Mountains during the 2013 fires when he represented the council in the recovery process was incredible. I will never forget the compassion he brought to that task".
He said Mr Rodrigo's "energy and background will make him an impressive councillor for Ward 3".
"Darren's long history as a firefighter and his experience working in government will mean that the council gains a representative with considerable and deeply helpful skills," he said.
Cr Fell said Mr Rodrigo would "step up to the mark with values and experience which will enable him to bring a fresh perspective to the issues, challenges and opportunities of the future".
Mr Rodrigo and his partner are expecting their first child in May.
Mick Fell was elected to council in 2012.
