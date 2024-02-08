Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/Life & Style/Celebrity

Where circus meets opera and classical

February 9 2024 - 9:31am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Stories That Must Be Heard, a captivating concert experience created by Australian composer Chloé Charody, brings together circus, opera and classical music in the telling of two profound stories of refugees.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.