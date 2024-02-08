Where circus meets opera and classical

Stories That Must Be Heard, a captivating concert experience created by Australian composer Chloé Charody, brings together circus, opera and classical music in the telling of two profound stories of refugees.
The concert at The Joan on February 24 features a new violin sonata written for the unique acrobatic skill set of violin virtuoso Sonja Schebeck and acrobat Josh Frazer. It is set in the Melbourne Park Hotel in 2021 when many refugees were detained indefinitely.
In addition, there is another song cycle composed by Charody based on the poetry collection of Iranian poet and Manus prison survivor, Mohammad Ali Maleki. American acrobatic soprano Caitlin Redding will also perform during Truth in the Cage.
'Composer Chloé Charody is remarkable not just for her genre-defying music or the gravity-defying nature of its performance - a combination of classical music, circus and opera - but for her commitment to highlighting the plight of refugees in her work.' - Limelight Magazine
Charody composes ballets, musicals, operas, large-scale symphonic works and chamber music. Her works have been performed across the world.
In recent years, she has dedicated a significant amount of her time to helping displaced people and uses her position as a composer with an international audience to draw attention to the plight of refugees and the injustices inflicted upon them.
Stories That Must Be Heard is on at the Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre on Saturday, February 24, at 7:30pm.
Tickets: Standard $45, concession $40, age 35 and under $30. A booking fee of $5 applies. See ww.thejoan.com.au.
