History repeats at Farm Gate Market in the Megalong Valley

By B C Lewis
Updated February 15 2024 - 9:06am, first published February 14 2024 - 6:00am
Lot 101 Farm Gate manager Sofia Nyman loves the idea of history repeating itself. She works at the Farm Gate Market at the Megalong Valley Tearooms on Saturdays and says the vegetables are being grown on the same flats that retailing magnate Mark Foy had vegetables grown for the Hydro Majestic in the beginning of the 1900s.

