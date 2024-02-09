Access to Lake loop stops

No access at the boat ramp (as construction materials will be barged across the water)

Much of the eastern side (including dam wall, spillway and current walking tracks up to Waratah Road) shut.

No access to the spillway bridge and walking tracks to Waratah Road, including paths from Bellevue Rd, Apanie Ln/Lake St. Visitors can walk along the dam wall to the closed spillway. When work on on the dam and spillway start, the dam wall walk will also close.

