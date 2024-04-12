Bocelli and Brightman, soprano meets tenor

Bocelli & Brightman is a tribute to two of the greatest and most influential classical crossover artists of this generation. This mega concert is packed with hit songs like Nessun Dorma, Phantom of the Opera and Time To Say Goodbye. It stars soprano Clarissa Spata and tenor Gaetano Bonfante. Bocelli & Brightman - The Tribute at The Blue Mountains Theatre on April 21 at 2pm. This new show is being performed for the first in the Blue Mountains.

