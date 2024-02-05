Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

NSW Blues in Leura?

JC
By Jennie Curtin
February 5 2024 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Owner of the Fairmont Resort in Leura, Dr Jerry Schwartz, is hoping to lure the NSW Blues State of Origin team to the hotel to prepare for this year's matches.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jennie Curtin

Upper Mountains Correspondent

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.