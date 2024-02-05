NSW Blues in Leura?

Owner of the Fairmont Resort in Leura, Dr Jerry Schwartz, is hoping to lure the NSW Blues State of Origin team to the hotel to prepare for this year's matches.
Dr Schwartz told the Gazette staying at the Fairmont for two weeks prior to matches would allow the team to avoid much of the spotlight it attracts in Sydney.
He said as part of the deal, the players would train this year at the Blue Mountains Grammar School oval. But, if all goes according to plan and a three-year agreement is signed, Mr Schwartz hopes to build a new training ground at Leura Golf Course for the team to use in 2025 and 2026.
"We propose to build a top-quality football field on part of the golf course which is not used for playing golf, behind the greenkeeper's shed."
This would be subject to a council-approved development application.
"It's really exciting," Dr Schwartz said. "I think it's a great thing for the Blue Mountains and a great thing for the Leura Golf Club as well. It means that all the footballers will be all living in the one area.
"Also part of the agreement is we will be providing a state of the art gymnasium for the exclusive use of the team."
When the players were not using it, it would be open to the general public.
Dr Schwartz said the Fairmont will also be making the spa "more attractive not only to leisure people who visit from Sydney but also to local people".
The changes are all part of efforts to "invigorate the hotel", Dr Schwartz said, adding that management of the hotel changed hands on February 1 to the Trilogy group.
While Dr Schwartz was confident of the deal, a NSW Rugby League spokesperson said: "The NSWRL is still in the process of considering various options for training venues for the Westpac NSW Blues for the upcoming State of Origin series and has not made any decisions, nor entered any agreements, for 2024 or beyond."
