Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

GWS Giants' Blue Mountains Training Camp

February 9 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Greater Western Sydney Giants made the Blue Mountains their home for a few days recently for essential pre-season training.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.