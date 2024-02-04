Blue Mountains Gazette
Canyon rescue near Mt Wilson

Updated February 5 2024 - 11:24am, first published 10:05am
Police rescued a woman who had fallen up to 10 metres in Serendipity Canyon near Mt Wilson on Friday, February 2. Emergency teams were alerted after the canyoners activitated a personal locator beacon. Once on scene, Police Rescue hiked into the top of the canyon entrance and were met by members of the canyon group.

