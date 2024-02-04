Canyon rescue near Mt Wilson

Police rescued a woman who had fallen up to 10 metres in Serendipity Canyon near Mt Wilson on Friday, February 2. Emergency teams were alerted after the canyoners activitated a personal locator beacon. Once on scene, Police Rescue hiked into the top of the canyon entrance and were met by members of the canyon group.
Rapid access was made to the patient while NSW Ambulance Special Operations Team paramedics made their way to the scene. With the assistance of PolAir - NSW Police Force Aviation Command further equipment was winched in while the patient was stabilised before being hauled out of the canyon using vertical rescue techniques. Once out she was carried to a nearby helicopter winch site.
Police said the canyoners were well prepared for such an incident, they alerted emergency services early and supplied great detailed information which led to another successful rescue.
