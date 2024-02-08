'Aggressive' woman spits on staff at Mt Victoria train station

Around 9pm on Wednesday January 31 police attended Mount Victoria train station after reports of an "aggressive" female at the location.
Blue Mountains crime manager, Detective Acting Inspector Darren Greaney said: "Police spoke to a number of witnesses who identified a 29-year-old female as having spat on two staff members, after being verbally abusive toward numerous witnesses."
The female Katoomba resident was arrested and charged with common assault and travelling without a valid ticket. She will attend Katoomba Local Court on February 26.
An hour before midnight on Friday February 2, police patrolling in Katoomba came across "a number of people gathering on the street outside of a licensed premise on Katoomba Street".
"As police approached the group, they observed two males fighting nearby, with the offender seen to strike the victim to the side of the head," Detective Acting Inspector Darren Greaney said.
"Police separated both parties before inquiries led to the alleged 21-year-old Bullaburra offender being charged with common assault."
The male was granted conditional bail and will attend Katoomba Local Court on March 4.
Around 8pm on Monday January 29 police attended a business in Murphy Street, Blaxland in response to multiple calls triple zero calls for a fire at the location. NSW Fire and Rescue gained entry and extinguished the flames which were isolated to a pile of cloth toward the front of the building. No persons were injured and no suspicious circumstances were identified.
