Police rescue German shepherd from roof of Lilianfels Resort

Police Rescue are calling it a "pawsome rescue in ruff weather".
A German shepherd called Rocco, staying in an upstairs room at the luxurious five-star Lilianfels Resort and Spa in Katoomba, got "spooked" despite the plush surroundings and headed out the window for the slippery rain-soaked roof.
Daring members of the Blue Mountains Police Rescue team scrambled onto the wet roof about 10am on February 6 and put down bespoke Lilianfels guest mats to help the canine tourist down to safety.
"We were a little bit concerned the dog could injure itself on the cut tiles and the tiles were wet because of the rain, so we were able to give the dog a more surefooted surface," Blue Mountains Inspector Michael Marinello, who managed the operation, told the Gazette.
The hour-long rescue saw members of the police rescue team, along with officers from Blue Mountains Police Area Command and NSW Ambulance, work to bring the dog onto a balcony where the concerned owner and her other dog - a female German shepherd - were anxiously waiting.
The male dog "had found himself in a precarious spot on a slippery suburban roof" six metres from the ground, police said.
The calm words of an experienced police sergeant - a former police dog handler on the scene - had ensured the success of the operation.
Inspector Marinello said the sergeant was able to give advice which ensured the rescue went smoothly.
"He talked to the guys about settling the dog ... letting him smell the back of their hands ... using the dog's own collar...giving the dog some time."
Certainly getting a German Shepherd off a roof is not something that is very common
Inspector Marinello said the dog had "got scared and jumped out the open window through the flyscreen".
"It's not something we come across everyday but [from] time to time the rescue guys are called out to jobs where animals are in precarious situations and they do have to get them out of trees and off roofs.
"But certainly getting a German Shepherd off a roof is not something that is very common."
Ten emergency services officers were involved in the rescue (six police officers and four ambulance officers). .
The owners, tourists visiting the region, were "just as concerned as we were," Inspector Marinello said.
The dog-friendly hotel Lilianfels offers pet-stay weekends as well as a special in-room dog menu with previous options including beef meatballs and rice, salmon, or chicken and pasta.
"It sounds like the dogs get just as well looked after as the people up there," Inspector Marinello said.
Asked about the possibility of a similar incident happening again he added that: "I don't think it's anything that they've [Lilianfels] experienced before ... whether they now ... put some more safety processes in place is up to them".
Inspector Marinello said the rescue operatives found it a "pleasant change" from some of the longer and more challenging canyon rescues.
"The staff at Lilianfels were great ... we'd put down more mats and the further down Rocco would come."
On social media, police wrote that "quick thinking safely secured the pup, who was then assisted back inside. We think he wanted to be a honorary paw patrol member".
"Where there's a window there's a way" police added about the dog's scramble onto the resort roof in the Mountains.
Fire and Rescue responded with "a round of a-paws for all!"
