Open love letter to Springwood: new international grocery store

Jennifer Alanson has written a love letter to the Springwood community to celebrate the imminent opening of her new store, Sangkap International Grocer.
Sangkap, named after the Filipino word for "ingredients", will have its grand opening on Saturday, February 10.
The store offers a plethora of international foods, drinks, spices and sauces, providing a more local source for Springwood residents looking to branch out with their cooking.
In a letter displayed on the store's front window, Ms Alanson said: "Sangkap aspires to weave cultures through diverse flavours, turning meals into adventures where ingredients tell our stories."
A Winmalee resident and an entrepreneur in Springwood for decades, Ms Alanson dedicated the store's opening to the support of the Blue Mountains community.
"Thank you for being the heartbeat of the last 28 years of my journey. Our 'unspoken agreement' has been the foundation of our shared story, where I establish a business, and you graciously rally behind it," she wrote in her open letter.
"Year after year, your unwavering support has transformed each endeavour into a community cornerstone."
Ms Alanson said she has owned and operated several businesses in Springwood, starting with Hotspot discount store as a little shop in 1995.
She said she then moved on to open Colourart, House to Home by Jenny (closed in 2021 due to COVID), Divine Nails and Beauty, and Ichai Tea and Cake Shop, which was since rebranded as Kutsara Filipino Cafe.
She told the Gazette she's motivated by the connection she sees between her businesses and the Blue Mountains residents.
"I think it's just providing that service to the community that I love. I wouldn't want to live anywhere else," she said.
"My passion for business goes beyond the material benefits of it, it's mostly finding my purpose, my 'personal legend'. I learned that from the Alchemist by Paulo Coelho."
Ms Alanson also thanked her son Rostam, her siblings, and her two Cavoodles for supporting her to this point.
Sangkap International Grocer can be found at 166 Macquarie Road, Springwood.
