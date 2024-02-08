Cologne Philharmonia

After several successful European tours in 2023 the Chamber Philharmonia Cologne (Germany) is back in Australia with a powerful and lovely new program.
"Classical music the world over" - this is the motto of the Chamber Philharmonia Cologne. It is irrelevant for the musicians whether they are playing in a little village church, in the open air, in Cologne Cathedral or in the Sydney Opera House - their enthusiasm to play music is the same every time.
The objective is simple - to inspire as many people as possible across all generations to enjoy classical music. In this way the group bring the music to the people and not the people to the music.
The popularity of the ensemble is reflected in the fact that the Chamber Philharmonia Cologne gives around 300 concerts a year around the globe and listeners throughout the world look forward to a musical encounter with our exceptionally talented musicians.
The Chamber Philharmonia Cologne was founded in the city whose name they bear: Cologne. The city that is famous throughout the world for its University of Music and its musical and instrumental teaching.
Generations of musicians have been trained here for many decades who, in terms of their musicality, are unparalleled around the world. Taking advantage of this pool of talent, a stock of outstanding musicians has accrued that in a changing cast of musicians take our motto across the world.
The Chamber Philharmonia Cologne regularly tours to Australia, New Zealand, Spain, Great Britain, Ireland and many other countries. In this context, the selection of works and soloists takes on a special significance. The multifaceted composition of the ensemble provides every member of the Chamber Philharmonia Cologne with the opportunity to perform as a soloist.
The permanently expanding repertoire of the Chamber Philharmonia Cologne consists primarily of hand-picked pieces. The real appeal of the program lies in the meeting of popular and unknown works from a wide variety of musical epochs. This sees familiar greats like Mozart and Vivaldi in dialogue with works from people such as Prokofiev through to the "King of Tango", Astor Piazzolla.
This mix promises great diversity of the very highest order, without them having to preach to the audience in the process. After all, music is for entertainment and not for instruction.
Chamber Philharmonia Cologne will play at St Hilda's Church in Katoomba on Wednesday, February 21 at 7pm. The diverse program ranging from Antonio Vivaldi to J.S. Bach and Niccolo Paganini.
Tickets at Megalong Books, 183 Leura Mall and remaining tickets available at the door 30 minutes prior to the concert (cash only).
