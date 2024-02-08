Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Pop-up consultation on Hartley highway

February 8 2024 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Coxs River Road intersection - artist's impression of final look. Picture Transport for NSW
The Coxs River Road intersection - artist's impression of final look. Picture Transport for NSW

Transport for NSW will hold a pop-up information stall on Thursday 8 February for interested members of the public to learn about progress on the Coxs River Road upgrade ahead of traffic being temporarily diverted onto a new section of road from Wednesday, February 14.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.