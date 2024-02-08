Pop-up consultation on Hartley highway

Transport for NSW will hold a pop-up information stall on Thursday 8 February for interested members of the public to learn about progress on the Coxs River Road upgrade ahead of traffic being temporarily diverted onto a new section of road from Wednesday, February 14.
The pop-up will be held between 4pm and 6pm outside Alchemy Pizza to allow community members to stop by and ask questions about this upcoming traffic switch.
On February 14, both travel lanes of the Great Western Highway at Little Hartley will be temporarily diverted to a realigned section of the existing highway near the Hartley Fresh café.
This will allow for essential work to continue on the construction of the new highway, and improvements to the Baaners Lane intersection.
Eastbound traffic will move onto the service road near the Hartley Fresh café and back onto the existing highway near Mead's Farm.
Westbound traffic will move onto the service road near Mead's Farm and back onto the existing highway west of the Hartley Fresh café.
Baaners Lane access will be via a link road across the closed existing highway. Access at the service road will be the same configuration as used at the current Baaners Lane intersection with the highway.
Browns Gap access will be directly onto the new service road.
The overall Coxs River Road upgrade involves widening and realigning 2.4 kilometres of the Great Western Highway into two lanes in each direction, providing a safer and more efficient road.
Funded by the NSW Government, construction began in April 2023 and is expected to be completed in 2025.
More information on the project can be found at https://nswroads.work/crr.
