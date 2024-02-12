'Bogan' father and son rock mullets for mental health

They are pretty impressive mullets.
Ben Abbott, a 45-year-old father from Blaxland and his eight-year-old son David, are growing mullets as a fundraiser for mental health research through the Black Dog Institute.
"It is a talking point," Ben said of his party at the back, business at the front, hairstyle.
We came across the idea of Mullets for Mental Health and me, being a bit of a bogan, it suited us
The reason? He understands all about what it is like when the black dog sets in.
When Ben's dad, Kevin, died from COVID-19 in hospital in 2021, depression set in.
"The hardest part was not being able to say goodbye through the pandemic," he told the Gazette.
Ben also had to cope with his own serious health scares.
"Dad going ... that really shook me. I hit a really deep hole. Mental health was something I didn't believe in, but turns out it's real and takes many lives.
"We wanted to do something to give back, so we came across the idea of Mullets for Mental Health and me, being a bit of a bogan, it suited us."
This is the family's second effort at fundraising for the Institute and they are only about $50 dollars away from reaching their $1000 target, even though the event has not officially formally started.
Rocking a mullet - hair that is long at the back, while trimmed short on the sides and front was popular in the '80s, but has made a comeback in recent years, driven mostly by rugby league stars and the pandemic. Even tennis champion Andre Agassi made Uber TV commercials for the Australian Open this year, wishing he had one again.
The Australian Bureau of Statistics reports that about nine people in Australia die by suicide every day. In 2020, more than 75 per cent of the 3139 Australians who died by suicide were men.
"Those statistics don't surprise me," Ben said. "Last year I had five friends take their lives from struggles. Life has never been this hard for people and families and this is a pretty good reason to jump on board and do what little we can."
He hopes his mullet and funds raised drives "real change and funds groundbreaking mental health research".
The mullet men keep their style in check with a visit to their Penrith barber "who takes the time to shape it and makes us feel good". They have no plans to cut them off.
"I think in the years to come we could look back and say. Do you remember when we grew mullets and the good that came from it? Hey, I may still be rocking the mullet in 20 years."
David loves his mullet, which was inspired by rugby league star Nathan Cleary. Ben said he has "grown to love" his own mullet and at the moment "it's here to stay".
"There's a bit of a competition between me and David as who can grow the longest mullet, I think he has me there."
On the day the Gazette visited wife, Lassy, measured both mullets and because David had had a recent haircut, Ben had him by a centimetre - 32 cms as opposed to David's 31 cm hairstyle.
Older son, Joshua, 11, isn't keen on the mullet, but is a great supporter of their campaign.
The family is heavily involved with Lower Mountains Junior Rugby League club. David's Under 9's team at least five other players are rocking the look, Ben said.
"They all want one, but a couple of the mum's said, no way," Ben said.
"Some love it [the style] some others not so much. But the cover isn't always an indication of the story [of the person] inside."
"But Dad going, well it made me make a promise to myself to make the most of every day."
To help their cause go to https://www.mulletsformentalhealth.org.au/fundraisers/benabbott/mulletsformentalhealth2024
