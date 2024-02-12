Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'Bogan' father and son rock mullets for mental health

BL
By B C Lewis
Updated February 13 2024 - 9:50am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

They are pretty impressive mullets.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

B C Lewis

Senior reporter

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.