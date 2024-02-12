Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Sweet 16: International artists set for Blue Mountains Music Festival

February 12 2024 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Sixteen international acts, including world-renowned Irish artists Sharon Shannon and Luka Bloom, will be in Katoomba for the 27th Blue Mountains Music Festival.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.