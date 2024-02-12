Sweet 16: International artists set for Blue Mountains Music Festival

Sixteen international acts, including world-renowned Irish artists Sharon Shannon and Luka Bloom, will be in Katoomba for the 27th Blue Mountains Music Festival.
Joining them from Ireland from March 15-17 will be fiddle maestro Manus McGuire, singer-songwriter Lorraine Nash and all-time festival favourite, Eleanor McEvoy. From the United States comes singer-songwriter John Craigie, Grammy-nominated Kenyan-born Ondara and the classy harmonies of quartet Windborne Singers.
UK artists at the festival will include singer-songwriter Katherine Priddy with George Boomsma, and traditional folk duo, Winter Wilson. Scotland's sensational Gnoss are four young dynamic musicians who bring traditional jigs to another level. Adding even more zip to the program will be Norway's Gangar with their electro folk punk approach to traditional Celtic. Finland's fiddling duo Teho will also appear.
Hailing from eastern Canada are the exquisite vocal duo 'Quote the Raven plus singer-songwriter Cat Clyde.
Renowned Australian artists playing at the festival include multi-award-winning singer-songwriters Ash Grunwald and Ella Hooper (of Killing Heidi). Don't miss the ever popular Spooky Men's Chorale, the madcap antics of The Pigs, the electric frenzy of The Crooked Fiddle band, the amazing vocals of Karen Lee Andrews, the brilliant Bluegrass band The Morrisons, Blues favourite Fiona Boyes, Indigenous troubadour Frank Yamma with David Bridie, or the African melodies of Julian BelBachir and band.
Also featured will be sensational Adelaide stalwarts The Borderers, trombone and guitar duo Lily & King, blues from Melbourne's the Owen Campbell Band, singer-songwriter Ernest Aines and local heroes in King Curly, duo Runcible Spoon and The Raduga Trio.
Country music sensation Duncan Philips with Copperline, and the hilarious ukulele wielding Tuck Shop Ladies will add to the variety.
A regular feature of the festival, Gregg Borschmann's two Heartland's conversations will look at ecosystems and conservation with expert commentators Costa Georgiadis and Andrew Cox plus the life and times of folk legend Eric Bogle.
Tickets are on sale now until sold out at www.bmff.org.au.
