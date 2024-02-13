Blue Mountains Gazette
Where muster dogs meet goofball wrestlers

BL
By B C Lewis
Updated February 14 2024 - 10:50am, first published 10:13am
A dog high jump, muster dogs in action, the woodchop, chainsaw races and gun shearers were all celebrated at this year's Oberon Show.

