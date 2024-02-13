Where muster dogs meet goofball wrestlers

A dog high jump, muster dogs in action, the woodchop, chainsaw races and gun shearers were all celebrated at this year's Oberon Show.
Instead of focusing on rides and showbags - this great country show brings to life all things agricultural.
The 124th Oberon Show was held on Saturday February 10 at the Oberon Showground.
The Quick Shear 2024 champion was Floyde Neil of Shear Pride - shearing a sheep in an outstanding time of 20.65 seconds. He won $20,000 for his efforts.
A medium sized dog called Bolt jumped an incredible 2.76 metres to win the Dog High Jump event.
Art, craft and animals, the best wool and lamb in the region and furry friends in the Animal Nursery were a few more of the highlights.
The goofy and entertaining IWA International Wrestling was also part of the mix and it all finished with a bang when the fireworks went off.
