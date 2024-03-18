Blue Mountains Gazette
'She was a trailblazer to the end': Lola's legacy for Voluntary Assisted Dying

BL
By B C Lewis
Updated March 18 2024 - 1:34pm, first published 12:00pm
Lorraine Doyle's last memory of her 90-year-old mother is "helping set her free" from pain.

BL

B C Lewis

Senior reporter

