Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Blue Mountains writer releases Top Walks book

BL
By B C Lewis
February 22 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

In an age where there are multiple bushwalking apps to stop you from getting lost, one seasoned Blue Mountains writer has produced a comprehensive new book called Top Walks in New South Wales.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

B C Lewis

Senior reporter

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.