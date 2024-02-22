Cannabis and heroin operations uncovered in the Mountains

Police have uncovered an alleged "elaborate hydroponic cannabis operation" in an industrial premises in Lawson.
Police said more than 200 established cannabis plants were found at the address at around 7.25am on Thursday February 15 after they executed a search warrant following an ongoing investigation.
"Upon entry to the property a 65-year-old Bullaburra male made his presence known to police, identifying himself as the tenant," Blue Mountains Crime Manager, Detective Acting Inspector Darren Greaney said.
"The search located an elaborate hydroponic operation spread through every room of the commercial premise, with more than 200 established cannabis plants seized, in addition to a large amount of cash and equipment used in the indoor cultivation process," police said.
The man has been charged with diverting/using electricity for generating system; two counts of cultivating a commercial quantity of cannabis, dealing with more than $100,000 in property proceeds of crime and having goods in custody suspected of being stolen.
The man was refused bail and will appear in court on April 12.
In December last year Blue Mountains detectives established Strike Force Birok to investigate the supply of heroin in the Mountains.
About 7am on Wednesday February 14, Blue Mountains police officers arrested a 28-year-old Leura resident at Victoria Street, Leura. She was taken to Katoomba Police Station.
Ninety minutes later officers arrested a 35-year-old Leura man at Jenolan Caves Road in Hampton. He was taken to Lithgow Police Station.
A search warrant then took place at a home on the Great Western Highway in Leura.
Both the 35-year-old man and the 28-year-old woman were charged with supplying prohibited drugs on an ongoing basis, supplying more than an indictable quantity of a prohibited drug and dealing with proceeds of crime.
The man was refused bail and was due to appear at Lithgow Local Court on February 19. The woman was refused bail to appear at Penrith Local Court on February 22.
Around 2pm on Monday February 12 police attended Katoomba train station after reports of a young person damaging seats on a city bound train.
The alleged offender, a 17-year-old from Blackheath, fled on foot when approached by police, resulting in a short pursuit before he was apprehended.
"A search of the male located several cans of spray paint, a knife and a prohibited Vape."
He was taken to Katoomba Police Station where he was charged with numerous graffiti offences, as well as possessing a prohibited drug and having custody of a knife. He was granted strict conditional bail and will attend Katoomba Children's Court on April 29.
