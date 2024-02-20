Blue Mountains Gazette
Live animal export protestors take fight to office of Macquarie MP

DM
By Damien Madigan
Updated February 20 2024 - 4:06pm, first published 4:00pm
Animal rights advocates have held a snap protest outside the Lawson office of Federal Member for Macquarie Susan Templeman.

