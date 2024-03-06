Pat's odyssey from Springwood to the snowy mountains of Japan

A former sports mad Winmalee High School student's love of the slopes has led him to start a mini restaurant empire in the heart of the Japanese skifields, close to the Nagano Winter Olympic Games ski jump site.
Swapping Springwood in the Blue Mountains for Hakuba in Japan, the avid snowboarder and foodie, Pat Berrell, now 32, had no idea when he was being taught Japanese by Mrs Crossman and Mr Brown at high school, how important it would be for his adult life.
"Back in high school we had to study Japanese for a year and I remember saying "What's the point? I'm never going to use it." Then flash forward 10 years ... I am far from fluent, but speak at a conversational level every day. Still learning, but it's getting there."
What started as a four month working holiday turned into a complete change of life. Mr Berrell crossed paths with his now business partner, Pauly Bacchetto, [from Queanbeyan] on the slopes of Hakuba back in 2017, and they've been snowboarding and working together as entrepreneurs ever since.
The former mechanic set up a construction company to stay longer in the area and then opened a bar.
"I love being in the mountains [of Japan], and the local community."
"Pauly and I realised Hakuba was lacking late-night vibes. Plus loads of westerners were craving a taste of home."
The pair opened their underground speakeasy called Holy Smokes in Hakuba in 2021.
"It just fell into place. Holy Smokes, started as a side project to my construction company. It was a very basic dive bar in a basement for mates."
With no big plans they just "went with the flow" with their underground speakeasy bar and then a cafe serving tasty Mexican food.
"We definitely didn't expect it to be as popular as it still is today. Everyone loves the secret side street entrance through a vending machine to the speakeasy."
The venue has already had TV exposure with Inspired Unemployed filming there.
Smashed avos and "Aussie style" parmigiana are popular items on the menus of their three cafe/bars called Calico - two in Japan, one in Bali with one more to come this year.
Somehow they survived COVID.
"COVID hit us hard with brutal lockdown laws, and set us back a few years, as it did with everyone. We opened our Mexican restaurant Cantina during COVID, just to keep us busy. It was a small restaurant and easy to manage, but we barely scraped through. To make ends meet, we also did some construction work on the side. It's amazing to see we are still here, and expanding."
They expanded globally to Bali, opening a Calico cafe close to the surf in Canggu, combining Cantina's menu with classic Western dishes and signature cocktails. They returned to Japan and opened Calico Hakuba in September last year, followed by Calico Myoko with another Holy Smokes in the basement. Both venues are within walking distance of the slopes.
Mr Berrell said his active Blue Mountains early life of bushwalking and skateboarding inspired him to live an adventurous life.
"It's shaped the life I live [in nature] and I love heading back to visit fam."
And he said his restaurants provide "a taste of the Blue Mountains' warmth amid the snowy landscapes".
"It's all about the adventure in Japan. Hiking in the summer is where it's at. Less crowded, insane scenery - it's like a slice of home in the Blue Mountains."
They have plans for another Calico hotel opening in Myoko in December this year with its own onsen (hot springs).
