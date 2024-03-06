Blue Mountains Gazette
Pat's odyssey from Springwood to the snowy mountains of Japan

March 7 2024 - 5:00am
A former sports mad Winmalee High School student's love of the slopes has led him to start a mini restaurant empire in the heart of the Japanese skifields, close to the Nagano Winter Olympic Games ski jump site.

