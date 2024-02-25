Blue Mountains Gazette
Award nomination for Blue Mountains psychologist for work with neurodiverse children

February 25 2024 - 12:30pm
Dr Lynne Mason, a developmental and clinical psychologist at Nepean Blue Mountains Local Health District (NBMLHD), has been nominated for an award for her commitment to treating and advocating for neurodiverse youths.

