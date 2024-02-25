Award nomination for Blue Mountains psychologist for work with neurodiverse children

Dr Lynne Mason, a developmental and clinical psychologist at Nepean Blue Mountains Local Health District (NBMLHD), has been nominated for an award for her commitment to treating and advocating for neurodiverse youths.
The highly regarded Dr Mason has spent a career assisting children and adolescents, focusing on neurodiverse people, people with intellectual disabilities and people experiencing feeding difficulties.
Her compassionate and consistent approach has seen her recognised at this year's NSW Health Excellence in Allied Health Awards.
Dr Mason has proudly provided a voice for people who have had no or challenging voice limitations long before these difficulties became an area of focus within other areas of health.
Alongside educating her colleagues within health locally, Dr Mason's expertise has also seen her travel overseas to train and teach as well as provide insightful evidence to the Children's Court of NSW.
While she is incredibly humbled by her nomination, she remains deeply focused on improving clinical pathways, integrating evidence into practice, and developing new models of care to improve partnerships in care with neurodiverse consumers and their families.
"I love working with a team of like-minded allied health professionals and having an opportunity to work with families to help them give a name or diagnosis for the developmental concerns they have for their child," Dr Mason said.
Even after all her years' experience, she remains motivated to being part of the journey to provide an 'answer' for families.
"It's most rewarding to find a child's particular strengths and build those areas of support, helping people to understand that being neurodivergent is more 'other than' and 'not less than'," she said.
"I find real enjoyment in providing direction to any family on the journey to ensure their child achieves their full potential. It is a joy when a young person returns as an adult seeking help for their own education or career, or help for their child."
The NSW Health Excellence in Allied Health Awards, run by the state government, acknowledge the passion, dedication and contributions that allied health professionals and their support staff provide in NSW.
Winners of the NSW Health Excellence in Allied Health Awards will be announced on February 29.
