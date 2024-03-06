Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

From cliff fall to 6ft Track

BL
By B C Lewis
March 7 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Blue Mountains physiotherapist Jason Wheeler may have had a near-fatal 20 metre cliff fall, but it has never stopped him.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

B C Lewis

Senior reporter

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.