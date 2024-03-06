From cliff fall to 6ft Track

Blue Mountains physiotherapist Jason Wheeler may have had a near-fatal 20 metre cliff fall, but it has never stopped him.
This weekend his abseiling fall in December, 2018 at Juggler Canyon in Blackheath will be miles from his memory as for the sixth time he runs in the iconic Six Foot Track marathon, a not-for-profit event which raises funds for Blue Mountains Rural Fire Service.
Before his accident, Wheeler was a passionate ultra-marathon runner, completing more than 30 marathons and ultra-marathons over a five-year period. He always wanted to return to running endurance events.
Wheeler has managed to recover to be able to run and canyon again. He needed a knee reconstruction and his pelvis needed two 15cm screws. And he has had plenty of physio, rehab and hydrotherapy. He re-learned to walk just after his toddler son Jett did.
"Amazingly, I didn't hit my head, injure my neck, or die. It's an absolute miracle I'm here."
The 45km challenging Six Foot Track marathon is on March 9. It starts near the old Explorer's Marked Tree, near Katoomba, and runners continue to the new finish location a few kilometres short of Jenolan Caves. The course climbs a total of 1,528m and drops a total 1,788m.
"It's a tough race which demands respect, especially if it's hot," he said.
Wheeler first ran the Six Foot marathon in 2011, his first ever marathon.
"I pushed too hard down to the Cox's River and blew up massively with cramps in the last 20km. It's fair to say that the race starts on the Black Range.
"Like a moth to a flame, I'm drawn to the event. It's brilliantly organised, raises money for a great cause, and still has a grass-roots feel.
"There's also a bit of a race within a race to keep things interesting, and some refreshing drinks afterwards. A finish this year will earn me the Six Foot Track belt buckle for finishing the race six times. It might sound like a little thing, but it spurred me on to get back to running.
"There are plenty of runners with a lot more Six Foot finishes, and some have done more than 30, which is incredible."
The marathon started in 1984 and all profits are donated to the Blue Mountains Rural Fire Service who man the aid stations on race day.
Each year more than 850 people compete.
"Running ultra-marathons over the years has taught me to enjoy the highs of life, endure the low points, and to keep moving forward one step at a time."
