Blue Mountains Hospital hydrotherapy pool turns 21

The hydrotherapy pool at Blue Mountains District Anzac Memorial Hospital marks its 21st year in 2024.
Officially opened on March 13, 2003, the popular health facility in Katoomba now sees more than 4000 attendances each year.
Throughout its 21st year, pool users will help to celebrate the milestone by sharing their comments and memories of the pool in a yearbook.
Amongst those marking this anniversary is regular pool patron Tom Colless, who recalls fundraising for the construction of the pool.
"It is such a good facility. I am 92 years old and would not be still walking around if it wasn't for the hydrotherapy pool," said Mr Colless.
"It is more than the physical exercise. The staff create a friendly and cheerful place that helps uplift you."
Another patron, Baiba Ford, said: "Hydrotherapy keeps me going. It's invaluable and I hope I'll still be doing my 20 reps till I'm 80."
