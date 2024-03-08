Blaxland master plan adopted by council

The palm trees are coming down and the building heights may be going up under Blaxland's new master plan, adopted by council at its February meeting.
One of the main features of the future Blaxland will be higher buildings on certain sites under an incentives clause. Under the plan, any developer wanting taller buildings would have to provide improved community facilities, such as a piazza. This would operate only in specified areas, such as the western end of the town centre.
Also on the cards is the relocation of the community centre, including library, neighbourhood centre and community hall, to the town centre.
It is currently located on Hope Street but it is set back from the street frontage, reducing its visibility, is on a steep site which can make access difficult for some and it has a high bushfire risk rating.
The western end of town would be revitalised with potential improvements including a separated bike path along the highway and a pullover lane and parking similar to that in Lawson.
The plan also recognises parking issues, with commuter parking running at 98 per cent in the last survey. But that was conducted in 2016 so the plan calls for an updated survey to be conducted in 2024.
The plan noted the town centre had "little architecture of either heritage significance or design merit" but added renewal of existing stock would be "to a higher design standard".
There would be new shop top housing, with the plan noting it had "particular usefulness" in the Mountains because there is a lack of new land to build on and an ageing population which will wish to live close to shops and other facilities.
Increasing the number of residents in the town centre would provide "a more vital and safer public domain whilst creating increased demand for local goods and services".
As such, there will be opportunities for new and redeveloped retails, opportunities for new commercial/office space, the new community centre and a strategy to encourage the arts and niche industries.
"Increased building heights would only be permitted if a high level of design quality and amenity is provided and clear public benefit is provided (e.g. dedication of public space or contribution to the public domain)."
The plan acknowledged there is some current vacant retail floorspace but said a "revitalised town centre is likely to create new demand which will increase over time".
The current height limit is nine metres (two- to three-storey) but the incentives clause will allow up to 12 metres on certain sites.
Ward 4 Cr Nyree Fisher welcomed the "right vision for Blaxland", including a community centre and the library that will offer increased access to those with mobility issues.
She acknowledged many saw Blaxland as "palm trees, lots of concrete, the train station and a big car park. But there is beautiful wilderness just a stone's throw from the town centre."
By introducing more green space there will be "reduced run-off after rain going into that beautiful environment."
