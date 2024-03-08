Blue Mountains Gazette
Blaxland master plan adopted by council

JC
By Jennie Curtin
Updated March 8 2024 - 2:35pm, first published 2:31pm
The palm trees are coming down and the building heights may be going up under Blaxland's new master plan, adopted by council at its February meeting.

