Man falls seven metres while rockclimbing

Police have rescued a 29-year-old man who fell seven metres while rockclimbing at Mount York.
The vertical rescue took place in hot conditions on Thursday February 29 about 10.45 am. The man was from Curranvine (WA).
Blue Mountains Police Rescue along with Blue Mountains Police Area Command and NSW Ambulance responded to reports of a climber who had fallen.
Police said "on arrival crews found a male who had fallen up to seven metres".
"NSW Ambulance Special Operations Team paramedics stabilised the male while Police Rescue set up a roping system to haul the patient back up the top of the cliff line where he was carried to a waiting road ambulance."
Blue Mountains Crime Manager, Detective Acting Inspector, Darren Greaney told the Gazette the injured climber was "transported to Westmead Hospital and is said to be in a stable condition".
He reminded the community to "always carry a Personal Locator Beacon (PLB) during risk taking activities in our wonderful Blue Mountains".
"A PLB is also known as an emergency beacon. When activated, it sends a signal via satellite to emergency services. PLB's can be collected from Blue Mountains Heritage Centre at 270 Govetts Leap Road in Blackheath."
Further information at https://www.nationalparks.nsw.gov.au/safety/bushwalking-safety/personal-locator-beacon
