Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Man falls seven metres while rockclimbing

BL
By B C Lewis
Updated March 1 2024 - 2:19pm, first published 2:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Police have rescued a 29-year-old man who fell seven metres while rockclimbing at Mount York.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

B C Lewis

Senior reporter

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.