Lurline powerlines heading underground

Construction on the landmark boulevard of trees, heritage, art and story along Lurline Street in Katoomba is set to start.
Work begins on Monday (March 4) with trenching to relocate overhead powerlines underground along Lurline Street between Waratah Street and Merriwa Street.
The Treeline Lurline project is a collaboration between Katoomba Chamber of Commerce & Community and Blue Mountains City Council (BMCC).
Katoomba Chamber president, Mark Jarvis, said: "The chamber and its many community partners are thrilled to see construction on this legacy project commence after five years of committed work by our volunteer steering committee."
Blue Mountains City Council CEO, Rosemary Dillion, said: "Undergrounding powerlines is a critical first step towards realising the community's vision for Lurline Street. It provides the space for new tree plantings and a range of enhancements to the streetscape.
"The trenching in this first block of the project will inevitably entail changes to traffic and pedestrian conditions with some impacts on adjoining streets. At times, all or part of the road will need to be closed to traffic so that work can be conducted safely. Detours will be clearly signposted."
Construction works will generally take place 7am-6pm Monday to Friday and 8am-1pm on Saturdays.
While some noise and vibration will occur from the construction, active efforts will be made to reduce and mitigate this.
Most of the trenching work is expected to be carried out in March, with full completion of the electrical undergrounding scheduled for May, including the installation of new street lighting.
Delivery of the first stage of the Treeline Lurline project is funded through the Federal Government's Black Summer Bushfire Recovery Grant Program secured by the Katoomba Chamber in March 2022. Bendigo Community Bank Katoomba provided seed funding to help secure the grant.
Stage one runs from Waratah Street to Merriwa Street, with the current grant funding also providing for the concept design costs for the entire 1.6km project (the complete six stages). In addition to underground power, the first stage of the project will provide:
Dr Dillon said: "This project complements council's ongoing Improvements to our towns and villages that encourage walking, cycling and exploring our local attractions, shops and services."
Mr Jarvis said the chamber will continue to work with council to identify grant opportunities to complete all six blocks of the project.
"The tree-lined boulevard will be a catalyst for Katoomba to fulfill its potential as a beautiful historic mountain town."
