New Bowtells Swing Bridge on Six Foot Track ready by July

Bob Bowtell's swing bridge on the Six Foot Track between Katoomba and Jenolan Caves was shut due to safety and engineering concerns a year ago.
It remains closed and it appears little work has been done at the site, despite plans for it to reopen this May.
But a spokesperson for the NSW Minister for Lands and Property, Steve Kamper, has reassured the Gazette the work will now start on May 22, with the bridge expected to be open for walkers in July.
Carters General Engineering Pty Ltd has been awarded the $802,740 tender to rebuild Bowtells Swing Bridge.
The bridge will resemble the old suspension bridge, but will be safer and allow multiple people to cross at the one time.
The main bridge towers will stay, but a new bridge platform, cables, rock anchors and structural bolts will be installed. The bridge's existing V-shape will be upgraded to a U-shape with larger upgraded cables and anchors for added stability.
"Before it was decommissioned, the bridge's maximum loading was limited to one person at a time. The revised design will allow multiple walkers to cross ... while providing improved safety and a better experience," the spokesperson said.
In the 100 years before the bridge was built, walkers would cross over river rocks near the Cox's River Campground. And while the bridge has been out of action over the past year, walkers have again been forced to get wet to get across, with minimum water levels around knee high when the river is not in flood.
State Member for Blue Mountains Trish Doyle, said: "I'm pleased to see this investment ... honouring the natural beauty that surrounds us and ensuring a safe passage for walkers."
The original suspension bridge was built in 1992 by the Royal Australian Army Engineers and named after fellow soldier Corporal Bob Bowtell, a 33-year-old Katoomba engineer who died while attempting to clear a tunnel during the Vietnam War.
Minister Kamper said the key piece of infrastructure for the Six Foot Track enables walkers "to truly immerse themselves in the unique beauty of the Blue Mountains and experience Country of the Darug, Gundungurra and Wiradjuri peoples".
"This is not just an investment in our communities' safety, we're also enabling more people to share in our culture and history and see first-hand why this area is on the World Heritage list."
