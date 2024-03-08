New headspace Hawkesbury opens

Young people in the Lower Mountains have access to a new mental health support service following the opening of headspace Hawkesbury.
Located in Richmond, the federally-funded service will be closer for Winmalee residents than the existing local headspace at Katoomba.
Assistant mental health minister, Emma McBride, officially opened the new headspace alongside Federal Member for Macquarie, Susan Templeman.
headspace Hawkesbury is federally funded through Wentworth Healthcare, the provider of the Nepean Blue Mountains Primary Health Network, who commissioned Uniting NSW-ACT to establish the service.
The full-service centre provides free early intervention support to young people aged 12-25 years across mental health, physical health, work and study, and alcohol and other drug needs.
Federal Member for Macquarie, Susan Templeman, has campaigned for 15 years for improved mental health service in the Hawkesbury region.
"I'm very pleased to see headspace open for young people in our region who might be struggling with mental health and wellbeing and I encourage them to wander in and talk to someone at the new permanent Richmond site, the permanent outreach at Windsor and the outreach at North Richmond," she said.
"While we live in a beautiful region, over the last few years our community has survived with the effects of the Black Summer bushfires of 2019/2020 and devastating floods. Seeking support for our mental health is about processing these events and ordinary daily challenges to come out stronger on the other side."
Lizz Reay, CEO of Wentworth Healthcare, said they have worked closely with Uniting NSW-ACT to deliver a service that addresses the increasing mental health needs of the Hawkesbury region, where anxiety and depression are two of the top five most prevalent diagnoses.
It is estimated that of those aged 5-17 years in the Hawkesbury, over a quarter have mental health needs or are affected by a mental health disorder.
"We are passionate about improving the mental health of our local communities and know there is a real need for ongoing services in the Hawkesbury," said Ms Reay. "headspace services play a vital role in supporting young people and their mental health, as well as their family and friends," she said.
Jason Trethowan, headspace CEO, said: "Nearly 40 per cent of young people in Australia aged 16 to 24 have experienced a mental health disorder in the previous year. That's why the work happening at headspace Hawkesbury, and at headspace centres across the country, is so important."
Located behind the Richmond Mall complex at 120 Francis Street, the centre provides young people with easy access being close to transport, parking and shops. The headspace centre is open 9am-5pm weekdays, except public holidays. After hours appointments can be made from 5-6pm by individual arrangement.
