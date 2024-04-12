Incandescent at Gallery NWC Katoomba

Immerse yourself in a world of creativity and explore 'her story' as Gallery NWC proudly presents "Incandescent," a contemporary group art exhibition featuring the works of 11 talented women artists.
Curated to celebrate the diverse perspectives and talents of female artists, "Incandescent" illuminates women's stories and the feminine view on the complexities of the human experience through painting, textiles, mixed media, sculpture and installation.
Art has the power to show us things differently and to create conversations. "Incandescent" engages with the universal themes of childhood, memory, the environment, time and the body. These talented artists share their stories, challenge perceptions and inspire dialogue. Their artworks represent a celebration of creativity, growth, hope and resilience.
Among the featured artists is Rhonda Pryor, whose emotive artworks explore the nuances of memory and feeling through layers of photographs, textiles and paint.
Each artist brings their unique perspective and artistic vision to the exhibition. They are Ceri Muter, Deanne Palmer, Fiona Johnson, Jane Bodnaruk, Leonie Robison, Lisa Shepherd, Regula Wettstein, Rhonda Nelson, Rhonda Pryor, Syndy Esteves and Tracy Stirzaker.
"Through 'Incandescent,' we hope to inspire dialogue, provoke thought, and celebrate how art enriches our lives," said curator and artist Tracy Stirzaker. "Each artwork tells a story, and together, they create a tapestry of experiences that resonate with audiences on a deeply personal level."
"Incandescent" runs from April 18 to May 6, with the opening event on April 20, 5-7pm at Gallery NWC, 188 Katoomba St, Katoomba. With special guest speaker Alison Clark, freelance curator, opening the event, attendees can also meet some of the artists and talk about their artworks.
Artworks are for sale.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.